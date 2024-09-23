Power theft: Pakistan recovers over Rs114b from defaulters

T he Power Division has recovered over Rs114 billion during a countrywide power theft crackdown. The crackdown launched by the Pakistan government and military leadership’s measures to restore the country’s economy is now showing positive results. According to the details, over 114 billion rupees have been recovered from individuals involved in power theft while over 84,500 electricity thieves were arrested. During the month of September, the relevant institutions collected over one billion rupees from electricity thieves in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Islamabad. On September 6, last year, the then caretaker federal government announced plans to launch a crackdown across the country on electricity theft in a bid to reduce the ballooning circular debt in the power sector.