Vinicius helps ‘faster’ Madrid overturn stubborn Espanyol

Vinicius Junior’s decisive impact helped a “much faster” Real Madrid come from behind to beat Espanyol 4-1 on Saturday and move a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

After struggling to find their best form this season coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his team’s victory, even though it took its time to crystallise against the determined Catalans.

Brazil star Vinicius started on the bench but created a goal for Rodrygo Goes before scoring himself to complete Madrid’s turnaround after a Thibaut Courtois own goal gifted the visitors the lead early in the second half.

Dani Carvajal levelled for Madrid soon afterwards before Vinicius took the reins, with Kylian Mbappe adding a late penalty to net in his fourth consecutive game for the club.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, boasting a perfect record of five wins from five matches, visit unbeaten Villarreal, fourth, on Sunday, looking to restore their four-point lead.

“I thought it was a good game, (the players) reacted well after Espanyol’s goal, we played much better, having more chances and I am happy,” Ancelotti told reporters.

Madrid have not been at their most fluent but this was a cut above their recent displays and the Italian was impressed. “We played much faster, touching the ball quicker up front, with some better movement,” noted Ancelotti. “Mobility is a very important weapon… bit by bit we’re returning to our best version.”