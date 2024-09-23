Daily Times

Monday, September 23, 2024


Failed Springbok ‘gamble’ sets up rugby championship decider

AFP

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that he had gambled by leaving key players at home ahead of South Africa’s 29-28 Rugby Championship defeat against Argentina at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Saturday.

But he said the Springboks had only themselves to blame for not clinching the title in a thrilling match, which was decided when replacement flyhalf Manie Libbok missed a penalty goal attempt in the last minute.

The championship will now be decided when the same teams meet in a return clash in Mbombela on Saturday.

