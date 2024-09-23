Failed Springbok ‘gamble’ sets up rugby championship decider

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that he had gambled by leaving key players at home ahead of South Africa’s 29-28 Rugby Championship defeat against Argentina at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Saturday.

But he said the Springboks had only themselves to blame for not clinching the title in a thrilling match, which was decided when replacement flyhalf Manie Libbok missed a penalty goal attempt in the last minute.

The championship will now be decided when the same teams meet in a return clash in Mbombela on Saturday.