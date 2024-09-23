Tony Popovic set to become new Socceroos coach – reports

Former Crystal Palace defender Tony Popovic has won the race to replace Graham Arnold as Socceroos coach with an announcement expected this week, Australian media reported on Sunday. Arnold quit on Friday after a poor start to the third round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, overseeing a shock 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain then a scoreless draw with Indonesia. Their next game, a must-win clash against China, is just weeks away and Football Australia indicated they were keen to quickly install a successor. Both the Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian, citing multiple sources, said 51-year-old Popovic will take over, likely on a two-year deal through to the end of the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Football Australia had no immediate comment. Popovic won 58 caps for the Socceroos and enjoyed a successful playing career with Sydney United, Sanfrecce Hiroshima in Japan and Crystal Palace, where he became a bedrock of the defence and was captain.