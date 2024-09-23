Politics of hatred buried, says PM day after PTI rally

Apparently referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) power show in Lahore – which the government called a dud – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said “the people of Pakistan have rejected ‘politics of anarchy’ and prioritised improvements in economic policies.”

A day earlier, the former ruling party held a public rally in Lahore, which came to an abrupt end after police stormed the stage, turning off the microphone and lights, forcing PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders to leave.

Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that Imran Khan-founded party failed to gather supporters despite receiving a ‘free hand’ from the government, while Punjab Minister Azma Bokhari stated that fewer than 3,000 people attended the rally from across the country.

In a statement on the country’s political and economic situation issued, PM Shehbaz said that “the public wants relief from inflation, solutions to their problems, and economic development.”

The prime minister, stressing the urgency of addressing the public’s economic concerns, called for a shift in political priorities, arguing that, instead of focusing on rallies and gatherings, the immediate need is to improve the economic condition of the masses. “We will hold rallies in 2028; but right now, it is time to work hard to fulfill the pledges made to the people.”

He linked the success of the country’s economic recovery directly to political stability, warning that political chaos would disrupt efforts to provide relief to the public. “Economic recovery is tied to political stability; political chaos means affecting the process of providing relief to the people,” he said. He praised the people for their role in supporting economic growth by promoting political stability and emphasised that national unity was crucial for sustaining this progress. “National unity for political stability will prove to be the guarantee of Pakistan’s bright economic future and relief from inflation,” he remarked.

To address the country’s ongoing economic and security challenges, the prime minister called for collaboration between political parties, institutions, and provinces. “To tackle economic challenges and terrorism, the nation, political parties, institutions, and provinces must work together,” he urged.

Recalling the past political instability, PM Shehbaz lamented that a lot of time had been wasted in political chaos therefore wasting more time was not in the interest of the country and the nation.

On the economic front, the prime minister was optimistic about the country’s progress, noting that inflation had returned to single digits and that Pakistan’s overall economic situation was improving.

“Thank God, inflation has returned to single digits, and the economic situation is improving,” he said, highlighting key indicators such as rising exports, the stability of the rupee, increasing remittances, and declining interest rates. Looking forward, the prime minister underscored that the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) program should be the last one for Pakistan, saying “if it is so, it will be a true success”.

He warned that abusive language, violence, and chaos would not lead to progress, urging every province and institution to play its role in solving the public’s problems.