FBR to seek intelligence agencies’ help to monitor corruption

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to seek the help of intelligence agencies to track down officers involved in corruption.

FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial announced that a strict reward and punishment system would be enforced within the organisation to improve accountability, according to media reports. Addressing senior tax officers (grade 17 and above) at FBR headquarters, Rashid Mahmood outlined key points of the board’s new reform plan.

He revealed that financial incentives for officers demonstrating exceptional performance had already been approved, with further improvements to the reward system planned. Currently, FBR provides quarterly rewards to officers with outstanding performance, but this structure will be enhanced. Rashid Mahmood stressed that corruption will not be tolerated in the tax department and made it clear that law enforcement agencies would closely monitor any officers found engaging in corrupt activities.

Those found guilty will face severe consequences. In addition to tackling internal corruption, the FBR chairman disclosed that additional measures would be taken against tax evaders. The FBR will be given expanded powers to amend laws concerning the exchange of information with financial institutions. Rashid Mahmood also revealed plans to establish model tax offices and digital enforcement stations.

A special fund will be set up for enforcement collectorates, with bonuses to be provided to officers and staff based on increased tax revenues from imports.

Earlier this year Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif removed 25 officers from the FBR, who were in higher pay grades of 21 and 22, on the basis of the input from three intelligence agencies about their financial integrity and competence.

Among those who have been ousted included the top tier members of the board, chief commissioners and a former FBR chairman, who was already without a position for the past two years.