JUI-F predicts fall of government, calls for immediate elections

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), declared that the current government can no longer continue and demanded immediate, transparent elections.

Speaking to the media in Karachi on Sunday, he stated that the government’s authority is failing across the country. He noted that in rural Sindh, bandits are routinely kidnapping people, and in Balochistan, there is no one to prevent the closure of national highways.

Haideri criticised the legitimacy of both the 2018 and 2024 elections, claiming that they have not resulted in stable governments, and accused authorities of installing corrupt individuals through these electoral processes. Haideri highlighted that government officials have acknowledged the current administration’s inability to function effectively.

He asserted that issues in Balochistan cannot be resolved through force and urged that serious demands in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan should be addressed. He further pointed out that ordinances hold no significant value in the constitution and can only be used temporarily.

Moreover, he accused the government of being beholden to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stating that continuous lies are being told regarding the reduction of inflation. He stressed the necessity for all stakeholders to come together to improve the country’s economy.