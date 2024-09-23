Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership brings cooperative farming to Punjab

In a significant move to enhance the cultivation of vegetables, including tomatoes and onions, the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has decided to introduce cooperative farming.

This initiative aims to support small farmers and ensure a steady supply of produce to combat artificial inflation. Additionally, it seeks to modernize agriculture, bolster local farming, and enhance food security for the province.

During a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, here on Sunday, it was announced that groups of 5 to 10 vegetable farmers will receive subsidies for seeds, fertilizers, drip irrigation, and solarization. The project will launch a seasonal cultivation initiative across 2,000 acres for onions and tomatoes, allowing for local availability of these crops for six months. This will significantly reduce reliance on imported produce and help stabilize prices.

The plan includes the cultivation of off-season tomatoes in districts such as Khahroor Paka, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari, and Rajanpur, and onions in Khushab, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Jhelum. By enabling local farmers to grow these vegetables during the off-season, the government aims to prevent price hikes caused by seasonal shortages.

Additionally, the meeting approved the establishment of agricultural machinery rental services throughout Punjab. This service will provide tractors, harvesters, and other modern agricultural equipment to farmers on a no-profit, no-loss basis, facilitating easier access to necessary tools for cultivation. A joint working group has been formed to identify over 67 locations for the machinery selection and rental.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also directed officials to ensure wheat sowing on government land, reinforcing the commitment to bolster agricultural output in the province.

The meeting reviewed recommendations for the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture” initiative, focusing on sustainable and efficient farming practices.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Karmani, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dall, Secretary of Agriculture, Secretary of Finance, Secretary of Energy, and other officials were also present.

CM takes notice of kite flying in Kahna

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident in Kahna where a motorcyclist was injured by a stray kite string.

The CM sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police regarding the incident.

The CM directed the authorities to providing best medical facilities to the injured motorcyclist and children affected by the incident. She expressed her concern, stating that despite strict orders, such incidents are extremely unfortunate.

World Rose Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt wishes to cancer patients, acknowledging their strength and resilience.

In her message on World Rose Day, a day dedicated to hope and awareness for cancer patients, she stated, “Cancer patients are truly courageous individuals,” and expressed her prayers for their swift recovery.

The chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the complete healing of every cancer patient. She also announced the establishment of the first Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, which represents a significant step in providing essential treatment and care for cancer patients.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting cancer patients, affirming that every patient will receive free and quality treatment. She expressed her determination to eliminate barriers to accessing necessary medical care and announced plans to establish specialized cancer treatment centers in every district of Punjab, ensuring that all patients have access to quality healthcare services close to their homes.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving the welfare of cancer patients, assuring them of the support they need for their health and well-being.

MDCAT Candidates

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her best wishes to the candidates appearing for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) being conducted across the province on Sunday. In her message, the CM said “Dear students, my prayers are with you. Hard work never goes in vain; you will succeed, Insha’Allah,”

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure excellent arrangements across examination centers throughout Punjab. She emphasized the importance of maintaining stringent security measures at these centers to safeguard the candidates and facilitate a smooth examination process.

Maryam Nawaz also instructed officials to closely monitor the security at examination centers, ensuring that candidates face no difficulties during their tests.