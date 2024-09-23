Rawalpindi admin extends Ali Wazir’s detention by 15 days

The district administration of Rawalpindi has extended former member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir’s detention by 15 days, media reported on Sunday.

The Rawalpindi deputy commissioner has issued MPO 3 against the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader, which grants power to the administration to arrest and detain suspected persons.

The politico is imprisoned at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi as he was facing a terrorism case.

Earlier, the district administration had issued orders to keep Wazir under custody from September 4 to 19. While under the fresh orders, he will remain imprisoned till October 4.

Meanwhile, the PTM leader’s lawyers have approached the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench against the MPO orders. LHC Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz will hear the case pertaining to the orders on September 24. The ex-MNA from South Waziristan has spent years in jail as he was booked in several cases in different police stations, pertaining to delivering hate speeches against state institutions. He was released multiple times but arrested again.

Last month, the former parliamentarian was arrested by Islamabad police from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Hospital where he brought an injured youth following an accident with the politician’s car, The News reported. The police blamed Wazir for disrupting law and order by “manhandling” cops besides “snatching a gun from one of them” at the hospital which led to the filing of a case against the politician under the Anti-Terrorism Act.