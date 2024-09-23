Zionist lobby seeks to reinstate Imran, alleges Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has alleged that a Zionist lobby is attempting to re-establish Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan. During a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder, saying he supports Israel based on an article published in an Israeli newspaper recently. Iqbal stated that the article suggested that Khan is seen as the only acceptable figure for the Israeli lobby in Pakistan. He maintained that the public has begun to understand who is behind Khan and the PTI’s agenda. He noted that Khan openly opposed a Pakistani-origin candidate in the London mayoral elections and has been perpetuating a politics of hate and division since 2013, which has resulted in significant societal rifts in Pakistan.