CM Murad calls for mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, even amid religious differences

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a divine blessing for all of humanity and his life serves as a model of obedience to Allah, justice, compassion, and love.

“The Holy prophet (PBUH) exemplified these virtues and also demonstrated the importance of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, even amid religious differences.” This he said while speaking at the ‘Seerat Conference: The Importance of Interfaith Respect and Cooperation’ organised by the Religious Affairs Department at Liaquat Memorial Library on Sunday evening.

Minister Auqaf & Religious Affairs Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, the host of the conference, Zulfiqar Shah, provincial ministers, religious scholars Hafiz Abdul Rehman Salfi, Maula Baqar Hussain, Alhaj Ghulam Mohammad Sohoo, Secretary Auqaf & Religious Affairs Mureed Rahimo, provincial secretaries and others attended the conference in a large number.

Murad Shah said that the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) offers profound lessons on mutual respect and unity.

“The birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a divine blessing for all of humanity, he said and added that he was sent as a mercy to the worlds, and his life exemplifies obedience to Allah, justice, compassion, and love.” He added that the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) remain a guiding light for resolving modern-day challenges, providing a framework for peace, harmony, and societal unity.

The CM quoting Surah Al-An’am, said that Allah stresses the injunction to respect the beliefs of others: “And do not insult those they invoke other than Allah, lest they insult Allah in enmity without knowledge.” He said this verse highlights the importance of tolerance and respect for differing beliefs as a foundation for peaceful coexistence.

He said that Islam guarantees the protection of minority rights within an Islamic state, underscoring the shared basic beliefs of all revealed religions, particularly the oneness of Allah. He referenced Surah Ash-Shura, which calls for unity in religion, stating, “He has ordained for you of religion what he enjoined upon Noah and what We have revealed to you, and what We enjoined upon Abraham, Moses, and Jesus – to establish the religion and not be divided therein.” This, Shah explained, reflects Islam’s encouragement of dialogue and the promotion of shared values among diverse religious communities.

Talking about the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, the CM recalled that in the 6th year of Hijra, when the Prophet (PBUH) and his companions were stopped at the outskirts of Mecca, a peace agreement was negotiated with the Quraish despite seemingly unfavourable terms.

“The treaty helped avert bloodshed and eventually paved the way for the peaceful conquest of Mecca,” he said, noting the Prophet’s (PBUH) remarkable patience and commitment to peace, which culminated in a general amnesty for the Meccans who had once opposed Islam.

The CM discussed the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) response to the hostility he faced in Taif. “Despite being rejected and harmed in Taif, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) chose forgiveness over vengeance, praying for the guidance of its people,” he said.

He added that this act of compassion eventually led to the people of Taif embracing Islam.

Murad Shah urged Muslims to embody the values of respect, love, and compassion, which are at the heart of the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings. “In a world torn apart by mistrust and conflicts, fostering mutual respect between different religions, sects and nations is essential,” he said.

He added that following the example of the Prophet (PBUH), Muslims can achieve both personal success and contribute to global peace and harmony.

Talking about Islam’s egalitarian principles, the CM said that Islam makes no distinction between people based on race, colour, or nationality. Quoting a hadith, he reminded the audience that all humans are children of Prophet Adam (A.S) and Bibi Hawa (A.S), underscoring the shared bonds of humanity.

Murad Ali Shah also highlighted the need to instil high moral values in the younger generation, urging Muslims to promote respect for all humanity. He called for an end to the global climate of mistrust and urged reflection on the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to counter misinformation and hostility.

The event concluded with prayers for unity, peace, and guidance for all of humanity, reinforcing the conference’s message of interfaith respect and cooperation.