Rare eagle worth Rs100m recovered

The Punjab government has intensified its crackdown on the illegal trade and smuggling of rare wildlife species, with a recent operation leading to the recovery of a rare eagle valued at over Rs 100mn in the international market.

The Punjab Wildlife Department, acting on a tip-off, conducted a joint operation with the police in the Taunsa region, where the rare eagle was seized. Authorities confirmed that the suspect involved in the operation has been arrested.

The arrested individual is reportedly part of a smuggling ring that traffics rare birds to foreign countries.

Wildlife officials stated that the eagle, which is in good physical health, is worth more than $36,000 in the market. The recovered bird will be fitted with a tracker and released back into the wild. Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of birds in maintaining ecological balance. She noted that several rare animals and birds have already been recovered and transferred to zoos, and many have been treated to save their lives.