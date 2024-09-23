AI-powered e-challans rolled out for police officers

The provincial capital of Lahore has implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system to issue e-challans to police officers, alongside regular citizens, for traffic violations.

The AI system has been deployed to target motorcyclists without helmets. Entry into the city’s main roads and checkpoints is now strictly prohibited for riders without helmets. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Amara Athar, shared that a total of 227,761 e-challan tickets have been issued through the AI system. Additionally, manual enforcement has resulted in action against 310,000 helmetless motorcyclists.

Further restrictions include the denial of entry into traffic offices for violators, and wearing a helmet is now mandatory for obtaining a fresh driving license. Amara Athar emphasized that parking without a helmet is also prohibited, noting a 95% compliance rate on major roads such as Mall Road, Canal Road, and Jail Road.

Athar added that keeping a helmet on the fuel tank or dangling from the arm will also result in fines. The helmet enforcement campaign has led to a significant reduction in head injury cases. The primary objective of the e-challan initiative is to ensure the safety of citizens on the road.