‘China’s efforts in green development impressive’

“In recent years, investments and technologies from China have played a significant role in the renewable energy sector in Pakistan,” stated Naveed Hussain, a member of the international media who visited Yulin, Shaanxi Province, last week, according to China Economic Daily.

“In addition to constructing an extensive network of roads from the south, east, and north of the country, China has assisted Pakistan in generating 8,000 megawatts of electricity, including clean and renewable energy, by developing hydro, solar, and wind power plants,” stated Naveed, editor-in-chief of Pakistan English Daily. The delegation visited the 18th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo in Yulin City on September 13, 2024.

The expo attracted over 800 exhibitors from both domestic and international markets.

At the exhibition, Naveed was captivated by the unmanned mining drone showcased by Huadian Coal Industry Group.

According to the exhibitor, the drone is designed and developed to address the material transport requirements and applications in complex working conditions within mines. It can be utilized for auxiliary transport in coal mines, as well as for inspection, rescue, and other tasks, effectively supplementing the transportation needs for bulk materials weighing up to 5 tons.

“Drones are being utilized across various industries in Pakistan, including the agricultural sector, disaster management, and smart city construction.

As we know, agricultural development is a key area of cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, where unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can contribute in several ways, such as breeding, irrigation, fertigation, and disease prevention and control.

China plays a significant role in the agricultural development of Pakistan,” Naveed stated.

Impressed by the strong commitment of all exhibitors to the dual carbon goals, Naveed remarked that China has demonstrated a significant sense of responsibility and innovation in accelerating the pace of green energy transformation. “China and Pakistan have agreed to promote economic, social, fiscal, and environmental sustainability.

We are pleased to have China by our side as Pakistan embarks on a journey of green transition,” he stated.

Yulin is a significant national base for the energy and chemical industries, endowed with unique resources.

The estimated coal reserves are 280 billion tons, while the predicted natural gas reserves amount to 6 trillion cubic meters, making it the largest proven onshore gas field in China. Additionally, Yulin boasts substantial reserves of rock salt, lake salt, bauxite, quartz sand, and other valuable resources.

When visiting the Shendong Coal Group in Shenmu City, China’s top coal-producing county in Yulin, Naveed was impressed by the company’s efforts to minimize risks associated with coal mining.

“Firstly, what I observed here is the scientific and technological advancements the company has implemented. They are fulfilling their professional responsibilities by introducing modern machinery and techniques to mitigate any risks.

Additionally, they are upholding their social responsibility by taking care of their coal miners,” Naveed stated.

“It is also very impressive how the company is fulfilling its environmental responsibilities. Energy companies usually have little concern for the environment, so it is great to see how the company has transformed a desert into a green area. I find this to be truly remarkable.

The technology I have observed here, when compared to my country, is simply mind-blowing,” Naveed told Gwadar Pro.

The delegation also participated in the 2024 International Exchange on the Innovation and Development of Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality. They praised China’s measures in policy design, energy transition, and industrial transformation aimed at achieving the dual carbon goals, noting that these efforts demonstrate strong execution and innovation, setting an example for the world.