Govt announces 70 scholarships for students of merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced 70 scholarships for students of the merged districts with a monthly stipend of Rs3000 for each. In a statement issued here on Sunday by Merged District Authority stated that all the codal formalities have been completed by KP Intermediate and Secondary Education Department. A total of ten students including 6 boys and 4 girls have been selected from each district including Mohmand, Orakzai, Bajaur, North-Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber and Kurram after passing the initial assessment test. All the selected candidates would be provided standard education in reputed institutions of the province.