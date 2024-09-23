Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, September 23, 2024


Govt announces 70 scholarships for students of merged districts

APP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced 70 scholarships for students of the merged districts with a monthly stipend of Rs3000 for each. In a statement issued here on Sunday by Merged District Authority stated that all the codal formalities have been completed by KP Intermediate and Secondary Education Department. A total of ten students including 6 boys and 4 girls have been selected from each district including Mohmand, Orakzai, Bajaur, North-Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber and Kurram after passing the initial assessment test. All the selected candidates would be provided standard education in reputed institutions of the province.

