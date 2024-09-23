Monal restaurant site to host new Margalla viewpoint

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders, the Wildlife Management Board has initiated the demolition of the iconic Monal Restaurant, located in the Margalla Hills National Park. Heavy machinery was brought in, and a significant portion of the restaurant has been demolished in a single day. The Monal Restaurant, established in 2006, has been a popular spot for visitors to the Margalla Hills, but its 18-year presence has now come to an end. The Wildlife Management Board stated that the move is part of efforts to protect the wildlife and natural environment in the park, which have been adversely affected by human activity in the area. According to Wildlife Management Board spokesperson Omar Bilal, the site will be repurposed for conservation and educational purposes. “A survey will be conducted, followed by the design of a new Margalla Viewpoint. An information center will also be built here, where students from special universities can conduct research on wildlife and the environment,” he said. Wildlife officials emphasized that the goal is to restore the Margalla Hills to their original, natural state to ensure the protection of local wildlife.