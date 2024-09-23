On September 20, 2024, at the Pak-China Friendship Center Islamabad, people from all walks of life gathered for the launch of the biography titled: “Mir Hazar Khan Marri: From Resistance to Reconciliation.” The crowd was eager to learn about the incredible journey of a man who went from being a fierce warrior to a symbol of peace.

The life of Mir Hazar Khan Marri is explored in depth in this biography, which was written by his grandson Beoragh Marri and meticulously researched by Khalid Fareed and Ammar Masood. It’s a must-read for everyone, especially the youth, to understand the hostile intentions of Pakistan’s adversaries and the importance of striving for peace.

Balochistan, like young Mir Hazar Khan Marri, has a great potential and a rich culture. However, it is often caught in conflicts caused by outside forces. These conflicts have shattered the dreams of the average Baloch people, leaving their lives full of challenges and disappointments.

The saying “Hatred is the seed of conflict” is particularly true in Balochistan, where efforts have been made to instill hatred in the young minds. They are led to believe that the state is their greatest enemy and their rights are being violated. This narrative serves the interests of few, leaving many to suffer. Additionally, the media often portrays a narrative of despair and desperation in Balochistan, highlighting the conflicts but rarely focusing on the underlying issues.

The youth have the power to shape a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan by seeking education and rejecting violence.

This negative portrayal deeply affects the youth, making them more susceptible to propaganda and less hopeful about their future. They need to understand that turning against the state is not a viable solution to these problems. Every nation faces challenges and differences of opinion, but these should be addressed through dialogue and understanding, not violence.

The real issues causing conflict are unemployment and lack of education making Baloch youth easy targets for propaganda against the state. As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” By giving access to education, we can help young people realize their true potential and keep them away from violence. It’s about giving them the tools to build a better, more peaceful future for themselves and their communities.

For more than 20 years, Mir Hazar Khan Marri fought against the government from his self-imposed exile in Afghanistan, leading numerous attacks on defense personnel. But when he finally returned home, he saw the immense suffering his actions had caused the Baloch people. Realizing his fight had been in vain, Hazar Khan chose to pursue reconciliation in his later years. This decision brought benefits not only to the state of Pakistan and the Baloch people but also to his beloved homeland of Kohlu.

Mir Hazar Khan learned a vital lesson through his lifelong resistance: no insurgent group, no matter how powerful, can overpower the state. His story teaches us that to truly belong in this country, we need to embrace its constitution, love its land, and honor those who have sacrificed for it. We have seen many examples from Balochistan, such as Gulzar Imam Shamby, and many others who fought against the state for decades only to regret their decisions as it led to the destruction of the Baloch people.

The book “Mir Hazar Khan Marri: From Resistance to Reconciliation” provides a detailed account of this transformation. It begins with a flashback to when Mir Hazar Khan Marri was afflicted with a terminal illness, yet remained a proud chieftain. The subsequent chapters provide a brief history of Balochistan, the Marri tribes, and the state of Kalat. It covers Hazar Khan’s early life, the women who influenced him, and the Marri’s struggle against the British.

The book also explores the international interest in Balochistan, the role of the London Group, the migration to Afghanistan, and the international conspiracies. It discusses the defeat of Russia in Afghanistan and narrates how differences arose between Mir Hazar Khan Marri and Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, leading to Hazar Khan’s return to Pakistan and the beginning of reconciliation.

The Baloch people have endured so much hardship, fighting and sacrificing for years. But now, it’s time to move forward and embrace peace. The cycle of violence has only brought sadness and destruction. The youth have the power to shape a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan by seeking education and rejecting violence. The media should also play a positive role by highlighting positive stories and focusing on solutions, inspiring hope and unity.

In the words of Martin Luther King Jr: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” It’s time to work together and build a brighter future for all.

