Doctor Brides and Pakistan

Pakistan faces a critical shortage of doctors, with only one doctor available for every 1,200 patients. This shortage has severe implications for access to public health, especially in rural areas, thereby denying people the fundamental right to healthcare. At the same time, Pakistan has a large and highly educated female population, with over 70 percent of all medical students being women. Yet, half of these women do not continue in the medical profession after graduation due to social and cultural barriers.

Known as the “doctor bride” phenomenon, this is a significant contributor to the shortage of doctors in Pakistan. I believe that encouraging female workforce participation in medicine is crucial for Pakistan’s healthcare system. It is high time that policymakers and healthcare professionals address this problem to create a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system, thereby tackling the problem of a lack of doctors in the country.

We need to identify the causes of low female participation in the medical workforce. Barriers such as societal pressures, workplace discrimination, and a lack of policies supporting work-life balance contribute to women’s low participation in Pakistan’s medical workforce.

Addressing these obstacles and increasing the number of women in medicine is crucial for creating a more diverse and effective healthcare system that benefits everyone.

Clearly, men cannot fill the void left by the absence of women in medicine in Pakistan.

There is a significant demand for female doctors that needs recognition. Religious beliefs held by many in Pakistan dictate that women should only receive medical attention from female doctors, particularly in the case of reproductive health. However, a significant shortage of female doctors in the country leaves many women and young adults without the medical attention they need.

While it may be possible for male doctors to address some of these issues, particular health concerns and cultural sensitivities may require female doctors’ care. Therefore, it is clear that men cannot fill the void left by the absence of women in medicine in Pakistan, regardless of the reason. Increasing the number of women in medicine would address the demand for female doctors and lead to more comprehensive and effective treatment plans, particularly in areas such as reproductive health, where women may feel more comfortable sharing their concerns with female doctors.

It is time for Pakistani policymakers and healthcare professionals to take action and support policies that enable women to enter and thrive in the medical profession.

The first step would be to address the barriers to entry; we must urge policymakers and healthcare professionals to prioritize policies that support female participation in the medical profession. This includes but is not limited to flexible work arrangements, affordable childcare services, and mentorship programs that empower women. By creating an environment that values and supports female doctors, Pakistan can tap into this resource and address the shortage of doctors in the country.

Sehat Kahani is an excellent example of a private initiative that has helped to address the gender gap in medicine in Pakistan. The organization has enabled women MBBS graduates to work for Pakistan’s “good health” by providing job opportunities in deprived areas where they offer medical consultations. By doing so, Sehat Kahani has created a community of support and growth for women doctors while also helping to support communities in Pakistan that experience a shortage of medical experts.

Another initiative that has gained traction in Pakistan is doctHers, which trains and hires female medical school graduates, community health workers, and midwives to assist doctors in point-of-care diagnostics. Such initiatives have proven highly effective in fighting against low doctor availability in Pakistan and providing female doctors and nurses for patients who want to be treated by women caregivers.

It is argued that promoting gender diversity in medicine is not a priority for Pakistan’s healthcare system or that cultural norms justify limiting women’s participation in specific fields. For example, some argue that women are better suited for traditional roles, such as homemaking, and that pursuing a medical career does not align with these values.

Others may cite social norms as reasons for limiting women’s participation in specific fields. However, these arguments are misguided and harmful for perpetuating gender inequality and limiting the potential of Pakistan’s healthcare system by denying qualified individuals the opportunity to contribute to the field. Promoting gender diversity in medicine is a moral imperative and an essential step toward improving healthcare outcomes for all Pakistanis.

Let us work towards a future where female doctors are not seen as “doctor brides” but as valuable contributors to Pakistan’s healthcare system.

The writer is a student of Aitchison College, Lahore.