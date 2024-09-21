PTI in Lahore

“Tsunami” or “PTI’s funeral,” the performance of yesterday’s much-awaited power show in Lahore, which former prime minister Imran Khan had described as “do or die” for his party, like beauty, lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Notwithstanding heated pressers by ministers and giving credit where it’s due, the Punjab government should be appreciated for ending its stand-off with the PTI leadership as it decided to issue a go-ahead (although highly conditional) at the eleventh hour, giving its supporters a chance to let off steam and register their protest after months of section 144 impositions.

Now, the extent of what this development owed to the LHC gavel, which thundered, “The world has reached great heights and here, were are still saying ‘there is no permission for a rally or to speak’,” is a different story altogether. However, to see political entities accepting each other as forces to reckon with could mark the beginning of a change in the tide.

That people have a right to protest peacefully is something every elected government needs to respect, facilitate and even protect. Regardless of one’s politics, PTI’s claims to enjoy broad public support cannot be swept under the rug.

Of course, the anti-climatic ending, with a cleared stage, pitch-dark venue and the crowd leaving without hearing from the firebrand leader Ali Amin Gandapur, whose controversial but rousing banter in Islamabad had emerged as a rallying point, (after the agreed-upon time had ended) was bound to make rounds on social media as an example of high-handedness against a political party pushed against the wall.

Those who claim to have a finger on the nation’s pulse believe demonstrations are an attempt to send a booming message across the table as powers that be contemplate a military trial for their leader. But while nothing matters more than public validation for populist leaders, perhaps, Mr Khan could have given a fleeting thought to the possibility of repairing bridges instead of burning more boats. To quote his own words said not too long ago, “a politician is always ready for dialogue.” *