Dramatic end for PTI’s rally as city admin flexes power

The PTI’s much-awaited Lahore power show seemingly met an anti-climactic end as lights went out and police personnel cleared the stage after the 6pm deadline expired following some speeches from leaders to supporters at Kahna in the provincial capital’s Ring Road area on Saturday.

Earlier, supporters took out their cellphones and used them to light up the rally venue while the party announced on its YouTube livestream that even the sound system was turned off due to the conditions of the no-objection certificate.

“The last breaths of the revolution! At 6:38pm,” said Punjab minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a dig at the party rally while sharing images of the empty stage.

Similarly, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari termed the event the “PTI’s funeral”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub had not arrived at the venue by the time of the deadline’s expiry. Gandapur later managed to reach the venue. In a video message, he thanked the people of Lahore and KP for coming out for the rally and “combatting fascism”.

He said he would make his planned speech on Sunday instead and made it clear that the PTI did not accept the “Form 47” government or any constitutional amendment by it, adding that the party stood with the judiciary.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference soon after the rally’s end, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar called it a “flop” and said the PTI failed to deliver on its promises.

“They talked a lot about the Lahore rally and promised so much. Just like in Islamabad, the Lahore rally flopped.”

The minister maintained that all roads in the provincial metropolis were open and the PTI had “free access” to enter the city.

“Ali Amin Gandapur came via the M2 and was never stopped at Attock,” Tarar said.

“We gave them a free hand and ensured their security. Even with all this preparation and after all this time, they failed to galvanise their followers from across the country,” Tarar said, alleging that PTI’s supporters “want the nation to fail” and that they have nothing to protest about.

“Inflation is now in single digits, why are you taking out protests? The PTI want to spread destruction and anarchy across Pakistan,” the minister said.

“Their press conferences only have one purpose: to free their leader so he can get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordnance).”

Bokhari maintained in an earlier press conference that attendance at the PTI rally was low, presenting what she termed a “report card” for the party leadership.

“I filmed videos while travelling on Mall Road, Ring Road and in Defence to counter the propaganda spread by PTI followers,” she said. “They complain that they cannot reach the venue because of blockades and containers, but I did not see a single PTI flag out there. They have not mobilised.”

“I have not seen such a peaceful weekend,” she added.

The minister produced a document containing the purported attendance figures for the rally, which showed how many people came from which district in Punjab.

“We know how many people came and how many cars they came in,” she said. “We’ll give this information to the PTI so that it makes ticketing much easier.”

According to the figures she announced, up to 1,600 people attended the rally from Lahore, 235-298 from Sheikhupura, 65-85 from Gujranwala, 116-146 from Rawalpindi, 63-77 from Faisalabad, 205-241 from Sargodha, from 26-32 from Sahiwal, 100-150 from DG Khan and 41-49 from Bahawalpur.

“A total of 3000 people from Punjab are at this rally,” the minister said, adding that the PTI had been “eradicated” from Punjab. “The people of Punjab have rejected the politics of division and hate.”

However, the PTI thanked its supporters for the turnout in Lahore, calling it a “tsunami”.

An AI-generated video message authorised by PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan was also released.

“You’ve never left me hopeless,” Imran said in the message. “Once again, in spite of restrictions by the government, you came out to stand for true freedom.”

He said that holding rallies was the PTI’s constitutional right, adding that for 18 months, the PTI had not been allowed to host one in the city of Lahore.

“This is the first government in our country’s history, who are so openly destroying democracy,” he said.

“Our rally aimed to protect the Supreme Court, democracy and freedom,” Imran added.

He likened the current political climate to that of East Pakistan in 1971, stating that democracy was being destroyed for political gain. “If we do not learn from this, the country will be irreparably damaged,” he added.

“I urge the youth to raise their voices against this government who wants to hold them back and destroy democracy,” Imran said. “Whenever the PTI calls on you to defend the Constitution, answer the call”.

Footage shared earlier by the party showed throngs of people at the rally venue as the stage filled up with PTI leaders.