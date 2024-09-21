PM departs for UNGA session, set to highlight Pakistan’s interests

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for the United States on Saturday to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, scheduled from September 23 to 27, 2024.

In his address at the UN General Assembly, the prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism and express support for the United Nations’ role in promoting global peace, security, and prosperity.

He is also expected to underscore the need to address longstanding issues on the UN Security Council’s agenda, including the disputes over Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Before his departure, Prime Minister Sharif shared his anticipation for a busy week of engagements on social media. “During our interactions, we will take up global issues, promoting peace, development, and climate action. Will represent Pakistan’s perspective to the world, advocate our interests, and strengthen international partnerships,” he posted on X.

While in New York, the prime minister will also participate in several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session. These include the High-level Meeting on Existential Threats Posed by Sea-level Rise and the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Leadership for Peace.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will not attend the UNGA session due to pressing diplomatic commitments and preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organzisation summit in Islamabad.

It may be mentioned that PM Shehbaz met with party leader Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra in Raiwind yesterday, where he briefed him on the current political situation, recent constitutional amendments, and the agenda for his upcoming visit to the United States.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the important meeting. During the discussion, Nawaz Sharif offered advice to the prime minister on various matters. In a separate message today, marking the International Day of Peace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the government and people of Pakistan stand alongside the international community in promoting a peaceful world free of war and conflict.