Pakistan committed to Taliban talks despite differences: UN envoy

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, stated that Pakistan remains committed to maintaining its ties with the Taliban, despite any differences.

Speaking in an interview with a US broadcaster, Munir emphasised that the mistakes of the Afghan government should not be borne by the Afghan people, highlighting Pakistan’s enduring relationship with its neighbour.

Munir pointed out that Pakistan has always supported engagement with Afghanistan, stressing that diplomacy aims to transform situations through dialogue and policy.

He reiterated that while the Taliban’s mistakes are recognised, Afghanistan’s internal and external issues require a joint strategy and collective efforts.

Therefore, ambassador Munir Akram, raised alarms at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the increasing terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan.

He emphasised that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group which Pakistan refers to as Fitna al-Khawarij, is rapidly expanding its influence with the support of the Afghan interim government.

Backed by the Taliban, these terrorists are equipped with advanced weaponry and increasingly collaborate with other insurgent factions, including secessionist groups like the Majeed Brigade.

Pakistan fears that the TTP’s growing alliance with Al-Qaeda could soon elevate it to a central role in regional and global terrorist activities.

The ambassador also stressed Pakistan’s readiness to collaborate with regional and international bodies to curb this growing menace, as Islamabad continues its nationwide crackdown on Fitna al-Khawarij.

Furthermore, the ambassador criticised the Afghan interim government for its ongoing human rights abuses, particularly against women and girls.

He condemned Kabul’s failure to uphold promises regarding gender equality, highlighting that these regressive policies not only contravene Islamic values but also hinder Afghanistan’s potential for international engagement.

A recent UN report corroborated Pakistan’s claims, revealing that the TTP enjoys growing support from the Taliban and continues to operate with an estimated force of 6,000-6,500 fighters in Afghanistan.

The report noted that the Taliban, despite international pressure, have failed to rein in the TTP, further complicating the security situation in the region.