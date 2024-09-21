FBR sets Sept 30 deadline for income tax returns, no extension to be granted: Spokesperson

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson Bakhtiar Muhammad Saturday cautioned citizens against last-minute rush, advising them to file their income tax returns well before the September 30 deadline and emphasized that no extensions will be granted. Talking to a private news channel, Bakhtiar Muhammad urged taxpayers to submit their taxes on time to boost Pakistan’s economy. By doing so, the government aims to promote a culture of tax compliance, which is crucial for the country’s economic stability and growth. Responding to a query, he said that FBR is committed to improving the capability of our tax system through the application of modern techniques. This includes leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and combat tax evasion, upgrading tax infrastructure, and enhancing audit and verification processes, he added. To support taxpayers, the FBR is providing assistance and simplifying tax laws and procedures, he said.