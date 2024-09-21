International Day Of Peace: Humanity First: Zardari puts dignity, respect at forefront of global agenda

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for the dignity of all individuals.

“Together, we can shape a peaceful future and a better world where our successive generations could live in peace and harmony”, he said in a message in connection with International Day of Peace.

Today, he said the International Day of Peace was being observed to affirm commitment to principles of peace among nations worldwide.

“The theme of this year’s International Day of Peace “Cultivating a culture of peace” calls upon us to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and coexistence among the comity of the nations.”

The president said world was facing geopolitical tensions and conflicts in certain regions threatening world peace.

He regretted that Israel had unleashed a reign of terror in Palestine and was committing a genocide by killing thousands of people in Gaza.

Similarly, he said the Hindutva-inspired Modi regime was committing grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K) and was persecuting Muslims and other minorities in India and depriving them of their fundamental rights.

President Zardari said these blatant violations of international law and human rights endangered global peace and security.

“We need to raise our voices against injustice and oppression. The priority of the world should be to address the problems being faced by humanity, including poverty, hunger, injustice, oppression, inequality, and the violation of basic human rights rather than disputes and conflicts,” he added.

Additionally, the president added that world could not achieve progress and development in the absence of peace as wars and conflicts increase the problems and miseries of people.

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for fostering peace and stability in the region through dialogues.

To effectively achieve this end, it is essential to resolve the longstanding disputes, he said in a message on the occasion of International Day of Peace.

He emphasized that the foundation for any lasting resolution in the region hinged solely on one critical factor- achieving a fair and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully through an impartial plebscite and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

“As we contemplate the significance of peace, we must not overlook the plight of the innocent people of Palestine, who are courageously facing State aggression,” the prime minister said adding that for lasting peace in the Middle East, peaceful resolution of the dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Palestinians was need of the hour.

He said on the International Day of Peace, the Government and the people of Pakistan joined the global community to reflect on the shared values of tolerance, compassion, and co-operation for a peaceful world, free of war and conflict.

“On this World Peace Day, we recognize the importance of fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities for a peaceful and sustainable world,” he remarked.

He said in a world often marked by conflict and division, it was essential to bridge the differences and work towards the common goal of peace.

The pime minister said Pakistan recognized the critical importance of promoting a more peaceful and inclusive world for everyone and was ready to working with the global community. “It is only by working together now that we can build a peaceful tommorow for our future generations.”

Governor Sindh

The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on the occasion of ‘World Peace Day’, has said that Pakistan’s role in maintaining world peace was unforgettable.

According to a spokesman for Governor Sindh, Tessori said Pakistan had played a vital role in the global war against terrorism.

He said that every conspiracy of terrorism against world peace was foiled.

The Governor said that today, world peace was facing serious threats from India and Israel. The international community must react to every action against peace.

Tessori said that world had to make efforts for peace in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

CM PUnjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the critical importance of sustainable peace as a foundation for Pakistan’s development.

In her message on International Day of Peace being celebrated on Saturday, the CM underscored that lasting stability is crucial for fostering economic growth, social harmony, and overall national progress. Emphasizing the significance of peace, the CM said “Peace is a great blessing, while unrest leads to decline.” CM Maryam Nawaz paid glowing tribute to the martyrs, acknowledging that the sacrifices made for the establishment of peace will always be remembered. She praised the services of security forces, including the military and police, stating, “Their sacrifices for maintaining peace are unforgettable.” The chief minister recognized the efforts of peace advocates, saying that those striving to resolve conflicts deserve commendation. She added from peace, the flowers of prosperity bloom, and happiness spreads everywhere.

She urged every member of society to play their part in establishing peace, declaring that ‘those who choose the path of violence and chaos are enemies of Pakistan’s peace and stability. Sabotaging peace under the guise of differing opinions is condemnable.’

The CM prayed that may there be peace and prosperity in Pakistan at all times and everywhere. She also articulated that peace in Kashmir, Palestine, and around the world is a collective dream.