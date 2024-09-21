Cop arrested for aiding terror

In a major breakthrough, Peshawar Police arrested one of their colleagues Wali Khan for facilitating and providing support and information to terrorists who bombed the Police Lines in the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to details, Wali Khan who is a resident of Dilzak Road arrested after credible information provided by terrorist commander Omar who was also in police custody. Moreover, the arrested policeman was performing his duties in the Police Lines at the time of the bomb blast. The arrested cop provided map and information about different routes leading to the Police Lines to the main suspect and the suicide-bomber. After the incident, the arrested policeman got himself transferred to BRT Wireless Headquarters.