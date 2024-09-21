Qursim wins Mental Math World Cup

Young talent Qursim Bukhari achieved an incredible feat by securing second place in the 2024 Mental Math World Cup held in Saudi Arabia. Competing against some of the sharpest minds on a global scale, Qursim’s performance stood out, showcasing not only extraordinary mathematical skills but also exceptional focus and dedication.

Qursim’s journey of success doesn’t end here. She also secured the top position at her school, Pakistan International School Jeddah, proving herself a leader both academically and nationally.