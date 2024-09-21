Chinese forward Cui signs NBA contract with Brooklyn Nets

Chinese free agent forward Cui Yongxi has signed a two-way contract with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, the team announced on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Nanning played three games as a reserve for Portland in the NBA Summer League at Las Vegas after going unselected in the NBA Draft.

His deal would allow for him to move between the Nets and their G-League development team during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. Cui spent the past two seasons with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals over 99 career games with 45.3% shooting accuracy from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range. He led the Lions in points, rebounds and steals last season while earning CBA Domestic First Team honors.

Cui, who played for China in last year’s Basketball World Cup, had attended the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia. Cui becomes the third player of Chinese heritage to play for the Nets after Jeremy Lin and Yi Jianlian.