‘Race 4’ confirmed with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra will join Saif Ali Khan for the next film in the action franchise, confirmed ‘Race 4’ writer, along with major details about the plot.

As reported earlier, Indian film producer Ramesh Taurani was in talks with Sidharth Malhotra for the fourth film in the ‘Race’ series, which is scheduled to go on the floors next year.

It has now been confirmed by film writer Shiraz Ahmed, who has written all the previous instalments and is back to pen the script for ‘Race 4’, that Malhotra and Khan have been finalized to lead the two-hero film, and they will begin shooting in January 2025. “The script is almost completed and so is the casting. Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s casting is already out in the media. The rest of the cast will be revealed by the producers Tips Films at the right time in a proper announcement,” he said.

Further speaking about the plot details and story continuation, the writer added, “For Race 4, we have continued the story and characters from Race 1 and 2. We have gone back to the same world of the first two films.”

Notably, the first two parts of the series ‘Race’ and ‘Race 2’ (2013), both directed by the filmmaking duo Abbas-Mustan, starred Khan, with Akshaye Khanna and John Abraham respectively.

For the next instalment, ‘Race 3’, Bollywood choreographer turned director, Remo D’Souza came on board to helm the direction, whereas, Salman Khan and Bobby Deol starred in the title.

According to Ahmed, the director for the next film is yet to be finalized.