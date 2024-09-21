Kareena celebrates 44th birthday

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently completed her 25 years in the film industry, rang in her 44th birthday with style and glam.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently said that at 44, she doesn’t feel the need for Botox and has never felt better than she does now – and are her latest birthday pictures a proof? Definitely yes.

She turned to her Instagram handle on Friday with some super glamorous pictures and captioned, “Bringing in my birthday.” For the celebrations, the ultimate Bollywood diva opted for a swoon-worthy red, floor-length gown, by Carolina Herrera’s label, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with knot details and a thigh-high slit. She paired the statement piece perfectly with Christain Louboutin’s transparent mules and matching earrings, finishing it off with her signature smoky eyes and nude lips.

Millions of fans including the Bollywood fraternity and family members sent in some heartwarming birthday wishes for Bebo. In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with J.P. Dutta’s romantic drama ‘Refugee’, in 1999, completed her successful 25 years in the industry.

A film festival has been organized by Indian multiplex chain PVR to celebrate her 25 years in films. The KKK Film Festival runs across 30 cinemas in 15 cities, showcasing her cinematic journey over the years.