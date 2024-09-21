Shagufta Ejaz pens a moving note for her late husband

Pakistan’s veteran actor Shagufta Ejaz penned a moving note to her late husband Yahya Siddiqui, days after his death.

Seasoned actor Shagufta Ejaz turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, a week after her husband Yahya Siddiqui breathed his last, to share an emotional tribute to her ‘dearest husband’ and a loving father to their children.

With a series of photos, including family pictures and his loving moments with their daughters, Ejaz penned, “Though you may be gone, your love, legacy and memory will forever be etched in my heart and the hearts of our children.”

She continued, “Your presence in our lives was a blessing, and I’m so grateful for the time we had together. Your love, guidance, and support shaped me into the person I am today and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

“Our children were the lights of your life, and you were their rock, their hero, and their shining example. I remember the way you made us laugh, the way you always knew how to make us feel better, and the way you always put others before yourself,” she remembered. “Your selflessness, kindness, and generosity inspired me every day.”

The veteran concluded the note by writing, “You may be gone, but your memory will live on through our children and me. We’ll continue to celebrate your life, your achievements and the countless memories we shared together. Rest in peace, my love. I’ll carry you in my heart forever.”

It is to be noted here that Ejaz shared the heartbreaking news of her husband’s passing last week, on September 12, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The ‘Bulbulay’ actor married Siddiqui, in both their second marriages. She has two elder daughters from her first marriage and shares two more daughters with him, whereas, he also had two sons from his previous marriage.