6 troops martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations

As many as six soldiers were martyred and 12 terrorists killed in two separate operations by security forces in North and South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

“On 19/20 September 2024, two fierce encounters took place between own troops and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts, resulting in the killing of 12 Khwarij [terrorists],” a statement issued by the military’s media wing stated.

As per the statement, the security forces detected the movement of a group of seven terrorists, who were trying to sneak into Pakistan via the Afghanistan border in the Spinwam area of District North Waziristan.

However, the security personnel successfully thwarted the infiltration bid by surrounding and eliminating all seven militants in an intense exchange of fire.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered, the ISPR stated.

Meanwhile, in a second incident that took place in the general area of Ladha, South Waziristan, when a group of “Khawarij” attacked a security forces’ post.

“Own troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion and killed five Khwarij. However, during an intense exchange of fire, six brave sons of the soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the military’s media wing stated.

It further stated that the sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.