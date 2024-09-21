After Pakistan, Iran summons Afghan diplomat for ‘disrespecting’ anthem

Iran has summoned the acting head of Afghanistan’s embassy following an incident where an Afghan official remained seated during the playing of Iran’s national anthem at a conference on Islamic unity in Tehran.

This incident echoes a similar occurrence just days earlier in Pakistan, where Afghan officials faced backlash for not standing during the Pakistani national anthem.

In Tehran, the Iranian foreign ministry lodged a “strong protest” against the Afghan representative’s actions, describing them as “unconventional and unacceptable.” The ministry stressed the importance of respecting national symbols and condemned the incident as a violation of diplomatic custom.

The Afghan delegate, while apologising, cited the Taliban’s ban on public music as the reason for remaining seated, stating that it was their custom to do so.

This incident in Iran came shortly after Pakistan summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires over similar disrespect shown by Afghanistan’s acting consul general and another official during an event in Peshawar.

Pakistani officials reported that the Afghan representatives did not stand during their national anthem due to cultural prohibitions regarding music, clarifying that no disrespect was intended.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in Pakistan condemned the Afghan officials’ actions as contrary to diplomatic norms and reiterated the necessity for guests to honour the symbols of their host country. Both Iran and Pakistan have expressed their grievances, conveying strong protests to the Afghan authorities in Kabul and Islamabad.