Pakistan’s high commissioner in UK hosts RUDA COO Janjua

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Faisal hosted RUDA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brig. (R) Mansoor Janjua at the Pakistan High Commission in London. The meeting focused on Ravi City project, a visionary urban development endeavor set to redefine the economic and infrastructural landscape of Punjab, Pakistan.

During the briefing, COO RUDA highlighted the potential of the Ravi City project, a mega initiative designed to address ecological challenges, reduce pollution, and create vast economic opportunities in Pakistan. He requested the embassy’s support in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the UK, emphasizing the significance of international collaboration for the project’s success.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Faisal expressed strong interest in the Ravi Project, recognizing its potential to uplift Punjab’s economy and support sustainable urban development. He assured Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) of the High Commission’s full support in promoting the project through its esteemed platform in the UK, reflecting the broader Pakistan-UK cooperation under the ‘Pathway to Prosperity’ initiative. This partnership aims to attract investments that will bolster economic growth and enhance bilateral ties.

Moreover, COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua also met with Lord Wajid Khan, Parliamentary – Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government, UK. The meeting focused on building interpersonal relationships, promoting RUDA initiatives.

While speaking on the occasion, COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua highlighted that RUDA’s Ravi City is an environment and people friendly project, and being the largest city built by the river, it caters all the urban and riparian aspects of co-existence with modernity and nature. RUDA continues to engage the international community to attract investment and expertise for the Ravi City project. The meeting marked a crucial step towards building international partnerships and securing the investment necessary to bring the transformative Ravi City project to completion. Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to driving economic uplift through strategic collaboration. With ongoing discussions and heightened interest from foreign investors, the Ravi City project is poised to become a symbol of progress, innovation, and sustainable urban development in Pakistan.