Sikh pilgrims mark Guru Nanak’s death anniversary

Celebrations marking the 485th death anniversary of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak have commenced at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from around the world, including India, the United States, Canada, and Europe, have travelled to participate in the ceremonies. On 21st September, the festivities will culminate in a Nagar Kirtan procession, where the statue of Guru Nanak’s first Muslim disciple, Bhai Mardana, will be unveiled. The bronze statue, crafted by Lahore’s Faqir Khana Museum, will be installed at the site.