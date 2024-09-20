Guirassy and Anton to return to Stuttgart with new side Dortmund

Cornerstones of Stuttgart’s unlikely run from relegation candidates to runners-up last season, striker Serhou Guirassy and defender Waldemar Anton return to their old stomping ground with new side Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. Stuttgart’s reward for playing their best season in recent memory was having their squad picked apart by German rivals, with centre-back Hiroki Ito also leaving to join Bayern Munich. Despite strong recruitment and keeping hold of in-demand manager Sebastian Hoeness, Stuttgart have taken time to adjust this season, winning just one from three in the league. Tuesday’s spirited 3-1 loss at Real Madrid showed Stuttgart the challenges of balancing league and cup campaigns alongside European commitments, particularly as they try to bed in their new recruits. Summer arrival Ermedin Demirovic has big boots to fill after Guirassy scored 28 goals in 28 league games for Stuttgart last season. So far, Demirovic has done well and is scoring at the same rate in the league, with three goals in three games. Guirassy arrived in Dortmund injured but has since played twice. On Wednesday, he won and converted a penalty in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League win at Club Brugge. Anton has however started all of Dortmund’s league fixtures so far this term, but the former Stuttgart captain will not expect a warm welcome at the weekend.