Pak-England second Test to be played in Multan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a revised schedule of three ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and England from October 7-28. The second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from October 15-19, will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, i.e. 7-11 October in Multan and 24-28 October in Rawalpindi. The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing a major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy, which will also be played at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on October 2. PCB Director Usman Wahla said, “The PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men’s cricket team in Pakistan. Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour. We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan’s renowned hospitality”, said a press release issued here.

Revised schedule: 7-11 Oct – First Test, Multan 15-19 Oct – Second Test, Multan 24-28 Oct – Third Test, Rawalpindi.