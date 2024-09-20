Gigi and Zayn Malik celebrate Khai’s fourth birthday

Former celebrity couple, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik marked the 4th birthday of their only daughter Khai, with heartfelt posts on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday, American supermodel Gigi Hadid shared several glimpses of the celebration week, of her daughter.

With multiple photos of the ‘Star-Wars’-themed birthday, featuring several fun activities along with a Baby Yoda-rainbow cake for ‘Khai Malik’, Hadid wrote, “Our girl is four today and we celebrated all week!”

The loving mother continued, “She loves animals, music, baby Yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk. She is curious, adventurous, loving and oh so witty.”

“Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love,” she concluded.

On the other hand, the doting father turned to his official handle, only with a single picture of him, holding Khai in his arms and penned, “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express.”

“Beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are,” added Malik.

“Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you,” he noted.

Millions of fans flooded the comments sections of the posts as they joined in to wish the celebrity kid on her birthday.

It is to be noted that the former couple, ‘One Direction’ star Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid, ended their six-years-long relationship in October 2021, following the former’s argument with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda.

Maintaining a peaceful relationship after the split, the former couple decided to co-parent their daughter Khai.