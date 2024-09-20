Prosecutors’ Strike: Courts at standstill

The strike of public prosecutors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered its second day on Friday here, hampering the court proceeding.

As the public prosecutors boycotted the court proceedings, the process of mutual investigation between the police and Counter Terrorism Department was also affected and the scrutiny of cases was halted. The strike also caused disruption in proceedings of newly registered cases.

The prisoners waiting for a court trial of their cases were also faced with difficulties and burden on prisons increased as accused involved in petty cases were being sent to the jails. The strike was causing a monetary loss to the provincial exchequer as fines imposed by the courts on accused of petty cases could not be submitted.

Due to the prosecutors’ strike, prisoners waiting for hearing on their bail applications remained behind the bars and statements of witnesses could not be recorded in courts. The Prosecution Officers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the strike will continue till acceptance of their demands.