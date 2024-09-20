45 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Friday that 45 new cases of dengue have been recorded across the province in the last 24 hours while among them 39 cases are reported in Rawalpindi only. According to a spokesperson,three cases reported from Lahore and one case of dengue reported from Okara, Mandi Bahauddin and Mianwali each. Over the past week,296 new cases of dengue virus infections have been identified,bringing the total number of cases in Punjab in 2024 to 888. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that the department has made all necessary arrangements for dengue prevention, with government hospitals well-stocked with necessary medicines,including treatments for dengue. In response to the rising number of cases,the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to help prevent the spread of the virus.They emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation with health teams actively working to control the outbreak. Additionally,the department has provided a free helpline (1033) for those seeking treatment,information or wishing to register complaints related to dengue.Health officials stressed that vigilance and proactive measures are crucial in containing the virus’s spread across the province.