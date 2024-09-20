Pakistan warns int’l community of terror threat from Afghanistan

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram on Wednesday warned the UN Security Council of a “serious threat of terrorism within and from Afghanistan”, emphasising that TTP was fast emerging as an “umbrella organisation” with potential of causing regional destabilisation. According to a statement posted on the X platform by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, Akram, while delivering a statement in the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, pointed out the terrorism threat the TTP was posing globally. “Ambassador Munir Akram termed the TTP, known as Fitna al Khawarij in Pakistan, as the largest terrorist organisation in Afghanistan that is conducting almost daily terrorist attacks against Pakistan with full support and protection of the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) and sponsorship of Pakistan’s major adversary,” the statement quoted Akram as saying. Indicating the TTP’s potential to cause regional destabilisation, Ambassador Akram said that the terrorist group was “fast emerging as an umbrella organisation that is now coordinating with secessionist groups such as Majeed Brigade.” “And, given its long association with Al-Qaeda, it will not be long before the TTP becomes the spearhead for Al-Qaeda’s planned regional and global terrorist goals,” Ambassador Akram warned. Akram added that Pakistan was ready to cooperate with regional and international organisations to eliminate the TTP threat and will continue to take national action against the terrorist organisation. The envoy reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to supporting a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, echoing the shared aspirations of its neighboring countries and the international community for greater political inclusivity in Afghanistan.