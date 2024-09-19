Constitutional courts a must for judicial reforms: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed the need for a constitutional court to reform the judicial system. Speaking to representatives of lawyers’ fraternity, he highlighted judicial reforms had been a longstanding demand of the PPP. Bilawal praised lawyers for resisting the dictatorship, recalling their role in defeating Musarraf’s regime. He noted that his mother, Banazir Bhutto, warned against the politicisation of the judiciary as it would harm the public interests. He stressed that the constitutional court should focus on interpreting that the system of appointments in judiciary was formalised by the 18th Amendment. Bilawal criticised the lack of transparency in judges’ appointments and called for reforms in the process. He reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made in the Chartered of Democracy, ensuring swift and fair justice for the public. He urged the lawyers to prepare for continued struggle for judicial reforms.