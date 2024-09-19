Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.82bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan surged to US$ 14,826.5 million as of September 13, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank added up to $ 9,509.6 million. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by US$ 43 million to US$ 9,509.6 million during the week ended on September 13, 2024. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,316.9 million during the week under review, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on September 06, 2024, were $ 14,796.1 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,466.6 million while $ 5,329.5 million were held by commercial banks.