Pakistan’s blue economy could generate over $100 billion in revenue: British Envoy

The British Deputy High Commission in Karachi Sarah Mooney said that incorporating blue economy in the national economy is of utmost importance for a country like Pakistan.

She stated this while addressing as a chief guest at a World Maritime Day 2024 seminar organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication (DEMP) in collaboration with Maritime Training Institute at a local hotel on Thursday.

Sarah Mooney said that Pakistan has a coastline of 1001 km, which is home to many different species of marine animals, plants and mineral resources.

She said the blue economy industry had not been used up to its full potential, while it has the potential to generate a revenue of more than $100bn.

Director General Press Information Department PID Erum Tanveer said that Pakistan’s unique geographic position-bridging the East and West, with warm, deep-water ports and a 1,000 km-long coastline-places us at the center of global maritime affairs. It also makes us acutely aware of the challenges we face in today’s rapidly changing climate.

She said Climate change is a global challenge with profound implications for our oceans, coastlines, and communities. As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan has introduced several national policies like Blue economy initiatives including sustainable fisheries, marine renewable energy and marine bio-diversity conservation to safeguard our environment and promote sustainable development. The National Forest Policy of 2015, for instance, aims to increase our forest cover and mitigate the impacts of climate change, in line with our commitments to the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

DG PID said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plays a pivotal role in supporting these national efforts by fostering an informed society and advancing media development. Through the Press Information Department (PID) and the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), we disseminate vital information on government policies, achievements, and programs, building a positive narrative about Pakistan both at home and abroad. DEMP is instrumental in producing, archiving, and distributing documentaries and publications that serve as valuable resources for the global community. Our state-of-the-art News Analysis Center monitors over 50 TV channels simultaneously, ensuring accurate and timely dissemination of information.

Mentioning the documentary played on the occasion, she said we proudly launch a new documentary that underscores the significance of preserving our mangrove ecosystems a critical part of our coastal heritage. Mangroves act as natural barriers against storms, protect against coastal erosion, and serve as vital carbon sinks, playing a crucial role in global climate change mitigation. This documentary is perfectly aligned with the theme of World Maritime Day, reinforcing the twin pillars of safety and sustainability.

She extended her gratitude to the Pakistan Branch of The Nautical Institute, the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, and the Pakistan Merchant Navy Officers’ Association for their efforts in organizing the seminar.

On the occasion recorded video messages of international personalities belonging to the Maritime sector were also played.

In his message, Secretary General International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez said that as we prepare to observe World Maritime Day 2024 on September 26, 2024, it is a perfect moment to reflect on and celebrate this year’s theme: “Navigating the Future: Safety First!” This theme underscores the crucial importance of maritime safety and the tireless efforts of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in ensuring that global shipping remains secure and efficient.

He said maritime safety is not just a regulatory requirement but a fundamental aspect of the global economy. Every day, the IMO works diligently to establish and enforce standards that safeguard the safety of ships and their crews across all corners of the world. Given that more than 80% of the world’s goods are transported by sea annually, the impact of these safety measures cannot be overstated. The effectiveness of the IMO’s initiatives is evident in the smooth and secure movement of goods that facilitate our daily lives.

Arsenio added that a testament to the advancements in maritime safety is the impressive fleet of modern vessels that operate under the stringent guidelines set forth by the IMO.

He said on World Maritime Day, it is important to recognize and celebrate the myriad achievements in maritime safety that he been realized through the collaborative efforts of the IMO, national maritime authorities, and the global maritim community. This day offers an opportunity to appreciate the advancements made in ship design, safety protocols, an emergency response systems, all of which contribute to a safer maritime environment.