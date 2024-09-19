Miranchuk grabs equalizer as Atlanta hold Messi’s Miami to 2-2 draw

Aleksey Miranchuk scored late to give Atlanta a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw against Inter Miami on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi unable to conjure any magic as a late substitute for the visitors.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi had dazzled in his return from a lengthy injury absence on Saturday, scoring two goals in the space of four minutes in Miami’s 3-1 victory over Philadelphia.

But coach Gerardo Martino said he would be careful not to overwork his superstar in a three-match week, and Messi was held out of the starting lineup in Atlanta along with former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba. Miami have secured an MLS Cup Eastern Conference playoff berth and with 63 points lead the race for the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team that tops the overall standings.

The Florida team led 2-1 on goals from David Ruiz and Leonardo Campana when Messi entered the match in the 61st minute. The Argentinian superstar came close to a game-clinching goal in the 83rd, but his angled effort was blocked by Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Suarez’s attempt to tap in the rebound was also denied.

A minute later Russia’s Miranchuk, signed by Atlanta from Europa League winners Atalanta at the end of July, produced a sensational left-footed shot from outside the area. Inter had led 1-0 at half-time courtesy of 20-year-old David Ruiz’s first goal of the season.

Ruiz, making his first start since June 15 in a lineup that featured just three of Miami’s regular starters, took advantage of a through ball from Argentina’s Franco Negri to slot home a well-placed shot.