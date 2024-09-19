Brook expects unified England after McCullum’s white-ball takeover

Harry Brook believes England’s approach to the Test and limited overs formats will “merge into one” when Brendon McCullum unifies the head coach role.

After his impressive ‘Bazball’ revolution as England’s Test coach, McCullum has agreed to take the reins for the country’s white-ball teams.

McCullum will not combine his duties until January and, with England’s limited overs captain Jos Buttler injured, Brook and Marcus Trescothick are serving as skipper and coach respectively for the one-day international series against Australia.

Trescothick is one of McCullum’s assistants with the Test team, while Brook is an instrumental batter in the aggressive game-plan that has seen England win 19 from 29 matches under the New Zealander.

Brook is preparing to captain England for the first time in Thursday’s opening ODI at Trent Bridge and the big-hitting Yorkshire star knows what is expected of him by McCullum.