‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ ‘faces challenges’ before release in India

The record-breaking Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which made history in both local and international cinemas, “appears to be facing trouble” in India day after its release confirmation in the Narendra Modi-ruled country on October 2, according to Times of India.

An Indian opposition party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founded by Raj Thackery has said that it will not permit the release of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s movie. Ameya Khopkar, a politician and producer, said that Pakistani films would not be allowed to be released in India. “We will not allow the release of Pakistani films, nor will we allow their artists to work in Indian films.” Expanding over his threats, Khopkar further said: It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India.”

Notably, the MNS’s action to hinder the release of the film is yet to be seen as fans and admirers remain excited for the release. Earlier on Wednesday, the film, which was produced by Ammara Hikmat and directed by Bilal Lashari, marked a significant milestone for cross-border cinema as its release date for India was confirmed.

To share the exciting news, the director took to social media expressing his pride that even after two years, The Legend of Maula Jatt continues to witness packed cinemas in Pakistan. In a heartfelt post accompanying the film’s poster, Lashari shared his excitement for Indian audiences. “I can’t wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labour of love!” he wrote. “Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in and still house full on weekends in Pakistan!” he wrote.

Additionally, it should be noted that despite political turmoil and changing diplomatic relations, both Pakistan and India have shared history of artists working in each other’s countries. Popular actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sara Loren, Saba Qamar, Imran Abbas Naqvi, Sajal Ali and Mawra Hocane have worked in Indian cinema. The artists also received adequate admiration for their craft.

Parallel to this, Indian actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Kirron Kher and Shweta Tiwari have previously worked in Pakistani entertainment media.

Furthermore, if there will be no ban on its Indian release, The Legend of Maula Jatt, known for its stellar performances, stunning visuals and action-packed storyline, will be poised to enchant a new audience across the border, continuing its historic run.