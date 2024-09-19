Musk’s X bypasses court-ordered Brazil ban via software update

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, became accessible to many Brazilian users after an update bypassed a block imposed by Brazil’s supreme court last month. The update utilized third-party cloud services, including Cloudflare, allowing users to access X without a VPN by routing traffic outside the country, according to Brazil’s Internet and Telecommunications Providers Association (Abrint).

Elon Musk’s X social network carried out an automatic update on phone applications that allowed it to bypass a ban in Brazil, an association of internet providers said Wednesday.

Some Brazilian users were surprised to have access again to the platform, formerly Twitter, from their phones Wednesday after a Supreme Court judge last month ordered its shutdown in a bitter legal standoff with Musk.

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (ABRINT) explained that the return of X was due to an update of the app to Cloudflare software that uses constantly changing IP addresses. The previous system used specific IPs, which act like a home address for servers or computers and could be more easily blocked.

The changes “make blocking the app much more complicated,” said ABRINT.

Many of the dynamic IPs “are shared with other legitimate services, such as banks and large internet platforms, making it impossible to block an IP without affecting other services,” the group said.

“Internet providers are in a delicate position,” and awaiting technical analysis and instructions from Brazil’s telecommunications agency, said ABRINT.

Brazil’s shutdown of X infuriated Musk and has fueled a fierce debate on freedom of expression and the limits of social networks, both inside and outside the country. The social media platform has more than 22 million users in Brazil.

The hashtag “Twitter is back” was one of the most used in the country on Wednesday.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes last month ordered X to be banned after Musk refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts accused of spreading fake news, and then failed to name a new legal representative in the country as ordered. He also ruled that those using “technological subterfuges” such as virtual private networks (VPNs) to access the blocked site could be fined up to $9,000.