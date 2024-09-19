AI development cannot be left to market whim, UN experts warn

The development of artificial intelligence should not be guided by market forces alone, UN experts cautioned on Thursday, calling for the creation of tools for global cooperation.

But they held back from suggesting the creation of a muscular worldwide governing body to oversee the rollout and evolution of a technology, the proliferation of which has raised fears around biases, misuse and dependence.

The panel of around 40 experts from the fields of technology, law and data protection was established by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in October.

Their report, published days before the start of a high-profile “Summit of the Future,” raises the alarm over the lack of global governance of AI as well as the effective exclusion of developing countries from debates about the technology’s future. Of the UN’s 193 members, just seven are part of the seven major initiatives linked to AI, while 118 are entirely absent — mostly nations of the global south. “There is, today, a global governance deficit with respect to AI,” which by its nature is cross-border, the experts warn in their report. “AI must serve humanity equitably and safely,” Guterres said this week.

“Left unchecked, the dangers posed by artificial intelligence could have serious implications for democracy, peace, and stability.”

To the backdrop of his clarion call, the experts called on UN members to put in place mechanisms to grease the wheels of global cooperation on the issue, as well as to prevent unintended proliferation. “The development, deployment and use of such a technology cannot be left to the whims of markets alone,” the report says.

It called firstly for the creation of a group of scientific experts on AI modeled on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) forum of experts, whose reports are the last word on the issue of climate change.

The panel would brief the international community on emerging risks, identify research needs as well as how it could be used to alleviate hunger, poverty, and gender inequality, among other goals. That proposal is included in the draft Global Digital Compact, still under discussion, which is due to be adopted Sunday at the “Summit of the Future.” The report endorses setting up a light-touch “coordination” structure within the UN secretariat. But it stops short of a fully-fledged international governance body — like that sought by Guterres — based on the model of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the IAEA.