Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, September 20, 2024


Hong Kong probe finds Cathay Airbus defect could cause ‘extensive’ damage

AFP

The engine defect in the Airbus A350 plane that led to the cancellation of dozens of Cathay Pacific flights in early September could have escalated into “extensive damage”, according to a Hong Kong probe released Thursday. Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific briefly grounded its fleet of A350s for inspections and repairs after a Zurich-bound plane was forced to turn back to Hong Kong on September 2. The inspection found that components on 15 of the 48-plane fleet of A350s, powered by engines from the British manufacturer Rolls-Royce, had to be replaced. On Thursday, investigators in the city said a post-flight examination found a “discernible hole in the (fuel) hose”, “black soot observed on the aft section of the core engine, indicating signs of a fire” as well as burn marks.

Submit a Comment