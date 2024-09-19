MiPD hosts Principal’s Conference 2024

Millennium Institute of Professional Development MiPD successfully organized its 2-day Annual Principal’s Conference, on the theme “Leadership 2.0: Power of You!” at the Islamabad Club. This prestigious event brought together leaders, administrators, educators, and professionals from The Millennium Education Group (TME) and beyond, fostering an enriching environment for collaboration, sharing, and learning.

This year’s theme, “Leadership 2.0: Power of You!”, was crafted to enhance the self-management skills of school leaders, empowering them to cultivate vibrant communities within schools and colleges. MiPD played a crucial role in designing a dynamic program that emphasized innovative leadership and forward-thinking strategies.

The conference commenced with a welcoming address by Ms. Erum Atif, Director of Teaching & Learning at The Millennium Education Group. She highlighted key features of the TME framework, along with its policies and procedures. Ms. Atif underscored the importance of “the power of you” as a leader, encouraging participants to take ownership of their roles in shaping the future of education through mentorship and coaching. She noted that passionate leaders foster a culture of enthusiasm and engagement, inspiring others to bring their best selves to the table. This passion ultimately translates into measurable performance, driving productivity, innovation, and resilience within teams.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder & CEO of The Millennium Education Group, delivered an impactful keynote on “Leadership 360”. He emphasized the principal’s role as the CEO of their schools and colleges, advocating for a holistic leadership approach that encompasses diverse perspectives and dimensions of influence. Dr. Faisal Mushtaq highlighted that a 360-degree leader builds strong relationships at all levels-among peers, superiors, and subordinates-cultivating a culture of collaboration, mutual respect, and continuous feedback. This method fosters trust and openness, encouraging transparency and shared responsibility, ultimately empowering others and driving organizational success. As a visionary leader and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq continues to inspire globally-minded, future-ready leaders within The Millennium Education Group.

Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and former Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, served as the chief guest and keynote speaker. Drawing from his extensive experience in global diplomacy, he provided invaluable insights into leadership, applicable in both educational and international contexts. Ambassador Khan praised TME’s 36-year legacy in shaping generations by equipping them with essential knowledge, skills, and values to navigate an ever-evolving world. He emphasized that the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, inclusive education, and character development creates a profound ripple effect, influencing industries and societal norms. TME’s adaptability and dedication to progress ensure that it meets the needs of future learners while honoring its foundational traditions, empowering individuals and communities for generations to come.

The QCAP Leadership 2.0 – Power of You! conference was a remarkable success, reaffirming TME’s commitment to developing educational leaders who inspire excellence and foster innovation.